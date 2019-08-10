Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holding; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 69.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 120,348 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 52,537 shares with $3.62 million value, down from 172,885 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $1.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 645,338 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, March 21 with "Buy" rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CAG in report on Tuesday, February 19 with "Buy" rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with "Buy". Bank of America maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with "Buy" on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with "Neutral".

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 34.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 36.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 31.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 35.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $30 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 1,106 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 198,907 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,596 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 14,690 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 0.03% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0% or 250 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 19,694 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 43,785 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.06% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ranger Mgmt LP has 360 shares. 159 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19 million for 19.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc increased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 94,059 shares to 552,348 valued at $114.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 474,846 shares and now owns 2.38 million shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 0.81% stake. Ubs Asset Americas has 3.71 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Llc invested in 0.01% or 705 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.15M shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 33,705 shares. 44,900 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 787,745 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Illinois-based Rothschild Il has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 18,906 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.87M shares. Oppenheimer & has 27,545 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Westfield L P accumulated 3.24 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).