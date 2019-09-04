Legal & General Group Plc Lifted Its National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN)

Among 3 analysts covering Cominar Real Estate (TSE:CUF.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cominar Real Estate has $14 highest and $12.25 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 5.75% above currents $12.53 stock price. Cominar Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by IBC on Friday, March 8 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13.5 target. See Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

Legal & General Group Plc increased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 23.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 194,950 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 1.01 million shares with $56.03M value, up from 816,614 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $9.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 372,294 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 87,512 shares traded. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSE:CUF.UN) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 37% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Monthly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to Announce its Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2019 Class J, Class K, and Class A Preferred Share Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) stake by 1.45 million shares to 16,297 valued at $78,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avangrid Inc stake by 11,324 shares and now owns 295,734 shares. Graftech Intl Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is -3.76% below currents $57.67 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 15,828 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 29,557 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.19% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 14,778 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 990 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 0% or 5,662 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Frontier Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 11,709 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 1.07% or 213,583 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 24,906 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 625,000 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mariner Limited holds 0% or 5,404 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 5.46 million shares.