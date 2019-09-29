LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Reaches $43.88 52-Week High; Agco (AGCO) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Agco Corp (AGCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 154 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 121 cut down and sold their stakes in Agco Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 59.16 million shares, down from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Agco Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 95 Increased: 93 New Position: 61.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Price Capital Management Inc. holds 5.82% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation for 32,378 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 792,201 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has 2.6% invested in the company for 320,524 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.58% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,868 shares.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences.

Analysts await LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. LTXB’s profit will be $42.49 million for 12.61 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

