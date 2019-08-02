LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 40 5.63 N/A 2.95 14.51 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.57 N/A 2.42 9.76

In table 1 we can see LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 1.7% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.02 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 9.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. shares and 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06%

For the past year LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.