Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.68 N/A 0.44 7.24

Table 1 highlights Legacy Reserves Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Permianville Royalty Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Legacy Reserves Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Reserves Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Permianville Royalty Trust’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 31.8% are Permianville Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27% Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55%

For the past year Legacy Reserves Inc. has -77.27% weaker performance while Permianville Royalty Trust has 67.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors Legacy Reserves Inc.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.