Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.87 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legacy Reserves Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Reserves Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Reserves Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Comstock Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Legacy Reserves Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Reserves Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.2% and 7.2% respectively. About 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Legacy Reserves Inc. had bearish trend while Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.