Legacy Private Trust Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $946,107; Kbs Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Shorts Lowered By 15.64%

Legacy Private Trust increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 35,041 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock declined 1.43%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 121,412 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 86,371 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 38.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Kbs Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) had a decrease of 15.64% in short interest. KBSF’s SI was 82,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.64% from 97,800 shares previously. With 27,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Kbs Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s short sellers to cover KBSF’s short positions. The SI to Kbs Fashion Group Limited’s float is 8.69%. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 13,763 shares traded. KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) has declined 31.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.63 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It currently has negative earnings. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40.

Legacy Private Trust decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 2,977 shares to 14,303 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 11,375 shares and now owns 17,960 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

