Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Its Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake; Crosslink Capital Raised Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake By $2.44 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) stake by 44.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 3,920 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 4,810 shares with $683,000 value, down from 8,730 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America I now has $9.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.85. About 415,010 shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc acquired 17,213 shares as Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 204,460 shares with $29.15 million value, up from 187,247 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide now has $8.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 444,630 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C sold $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Wednesday, February 13. 2,753 shares valued at $394,199 were sold by Laughlin John P Jr on Thursday, February 7.

Legacy Private Trust increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 30,272 shares to 39,236 valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,441 shares and now owns 18,436 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 6,058 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca), California-based fund reported 17 shares. State Street has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 13,762 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.11% or 166,502 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 324,144 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 646,004 are held by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 9,829 shares. Amp Cap Investors reported 41,618 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 86,441 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 28,423 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 136,503 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45 shares. 8,389 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital holds 971,890 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Limited, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 187,555 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company holds 227,034 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 6,138 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.1% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 153,178 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management has invested 0.52% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). De Burlo Grp Inc invested in 91,800 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wasatch Advisors owns 3.71% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2.39M shares. 7,109 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd. Virtu Ltd Liability Com has 2,715 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 10,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 15,500 shares to 16,200 valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,182 shares and now owns 75,621 shares. Etsy Inc was reduced too.