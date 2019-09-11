Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $527,562; Thomas Story & Son Lifted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $406,510

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 10.63 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,035 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 50,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,834 shares to 239,555 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

