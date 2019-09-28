Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Holding By $926,730; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) stake by 43.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 45,800 shares as Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 152,015 shares with $2.16M value, up from 106,215 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp. now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66 million shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

Legacy Private Trust decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 32.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 10,297 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 21,406 shares with $1.94M value, down from 31,703 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $42.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse

Legacy Private Trust increased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 26,150 shares to 331,371 valued at $22.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 5,692 shares and now owns 23,775 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 16.78% above currents $91.34 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.36% or 32,257 shares. Verus Fincl Partners Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,307 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 82,653 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 155,866 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 33,313 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 9,429 were accumulated by Palladium Ltd. Da Davidson & Com reported 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.97% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 10,852 shares. Allstate accumulated 5,345 shares. Moreover, Intact Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ckw Fincl invested in 2,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.18% or 9,793 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon CEO To Resign – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 48.93% above currents $12.2 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MRO in report on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.