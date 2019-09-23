Legacy Private Trust Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) Upped as Share Value Rose; Hill (HRC) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 16,262 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 2.43 million shares traded or 96.98% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc analyzed 16,743 shares as the company's stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 266,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92 million, down from 283,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 800,892 shares traded or 110.85% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,767 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 8,000 are held by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 8,128 shares. Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,975 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap reported 3,392 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 61,198 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 269,834 shares stake. The Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.59% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Trust Advsrs LP reported 192,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 26,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 1,774 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25M for 15.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

