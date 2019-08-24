Legacy Private Trust Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Decreased by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Global Payments (GPN) Stake by $3.95 Million; Shares Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (GPN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.92M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,818 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,637 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1,199 shares. 2,090 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability. Herald Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,450 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Merchants Corp owns 3,920 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 1.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clark Cap holds 3,108 shares. Harding Loevner Lp owns 1.28 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Liberty Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 192 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 51,602 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 11,495 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation Tru Co has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,911 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 185,559 shares to 243,126 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 31,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,834 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Scotia Incorporated invested in 11,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 124 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 621,231 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 1.12% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Blackrock owns 10.57 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 1.05M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1,795 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 13,262 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,534 shares. Oak Ridge Lc reported 33,896 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 7.36 million shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novocure Ltd. by 20,284 shares to 366,010 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).