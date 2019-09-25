Legacy Private Trust Stake In Kimberly Clark (KMB) Was Has Boosted; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Lone Pine Capital Has Boosted by $89.07 Million Its Position

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,659 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, up from 50,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 277,392 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 549,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.95 million, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 337,033 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.08% or 25,308 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,346 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fruth Investment Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 21,952 shares. Leavell Inv holds 0.06% or 4,078 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Covington Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,098 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 2,493 shares. Co Of Virginia Va reported 6,620 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,491 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pittenger & Anderson reported 17,695 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 349,234 shares. Adams Asset Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 48,051 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,000 shares to 8,558 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 39,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,331 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

