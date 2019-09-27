Legacy Private Trust Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position By $514,830; NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (NCLTF) SI Increased By 7.84%

Legacy Private Trust increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 109.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 3,930 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 7,532 shares with $988,000 value, up from 3,602 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Legacy Private Trust decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,592 shares to 5,305 valued at $582,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 46,049 shares and now owns 23,081 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.35% above currents $135.72 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 24. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 54,930 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,773 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated has 3.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,285 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York, New York-based fund reported 157,865 shares. Ajo LP invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Covington Capital Management stated it has 134,824 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Dillon And Assocs has 79,859 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Lathrop Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 245,194 shares. Css Lc Il holds 1,000 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 97,831 shares stake. Corda Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Harvey Inv Lc accumulated 104,992 shares or 2.32% of the stock.

