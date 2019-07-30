Legacy Private Trust Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 186 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 172 reduced and sold their stakes in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 100.86 million shares, down from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 142 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Legacy Private Trust increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 1,441 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 18,436 shares with $5.05 million value, up from 16,995 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 885,731 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 691,685 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.35 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

United Fire Group Inc holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 329,294 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.83% invested in the company for 61,709 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 2.58% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 826,119 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 740 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 267 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 16,794 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 4,784 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sensato Investors Lc holds 43,575 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Co holds 4.77% or 333,949 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 221,779 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0.18% or 222,934 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 533 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,917 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,934 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Legacy Private Trust decreased Ark Etf Tr stake by 9,327 shares to 92,445 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,954 shares and now owns 41,035 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.26% above currents $288.92 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research.