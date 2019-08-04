Legacy Private Trust Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined While Atria Investments Has Cut Its Position

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 58.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 51,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 36,575 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $900,000, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 135,347 shares to 64,679 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 3,857 shares to 21,950 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

