Legacy Private Trust Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $791,574 as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 148,528 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 185,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 2.60 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 1.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,698 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Markel Corp has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 9,609 shares. Richard C Young Limited reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Conning holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 849,926 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 367,170 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 620,584 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,953 shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc reported 6,181 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Argent Co reported 166,878 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 278,930 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 12,864 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 70,913 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Inc has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 51.42M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 364,955 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Lc reported 4,530 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,105 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 18,742 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 22,672 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 2,815 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank And Trust Co invested in 0.42% or 26,573 shares. 8,181 are held by Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Moreover, Fagan Assoc has 1.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 0% or 11,480 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Llc owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundation Resource Mngmt Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 1,618 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Bancorporation Sioux Falls holds 2,994 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest stated it has 798,430 shares.

