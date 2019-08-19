Legacy Private Trust Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Brightview Holdings (BV) Shorts Decreased By 3.25%

Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. BV’s SI was 2.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 2.68M shares previously. With 241,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV)’s short sellers to cover BV’s short positions. The SI to Brightview Holdings Inc’s float is 5.81%. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 151,930 shares traded. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has declined 12.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 35,041 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 121,412 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 86,371 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.12% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset stated it has 202,528 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 58,682 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.17% or 14,267 shares. Bainco Interest Investors reported 353,581 shares. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 12.73M shares. Texas-based Sfmg Lc has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Global Ltd Llc invested in 233,205 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 105,691 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 91,117 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bb&T reported 0.38% stake. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2.95M shares. Cambridge Trust reported 542,900 shares. Philadelphia invested in 2.47% or 1.02M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 381,300 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 327 shares to 3,589 valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,028 shares and now owns 4,133 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.