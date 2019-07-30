Legacy Private Trust Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $946,107; Share Value Declined; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Boosted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $411,400

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 14.51 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company's stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 172,985 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,716 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,616 shares. Raymond James Na holds 6,165 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 454,834 shares stake. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 2,529 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,656 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 2,864 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv. Gam Holding Ag owns 13,803 shares. Lpl Limited Com has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 5,014 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Howland Llc accumulated 0.04% or 3,900 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 13,027 shares to 47,279 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 36,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,199 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.