Legacy Private Trust Position In Lkq (LKQ) Was Has Boosted; Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Share Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Decreased by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 74.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 20,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 47,150 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 27,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.00M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 286,996 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 09/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO START PROCESS OF BUYING GAS NATURAL COLOMBIA UNIT

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 11,854 shares to 539,062 shares, valued at $46.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 131,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,502 shares to 4,638 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,810 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

