Legacy Private Trust Position in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Share Price Declined, Martin Currie LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $1.19 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company's stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 724,867 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 9,929 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 31,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 21,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,930 shares to 2,914 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 135,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,679 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares to 282,160 shares, valued at $67.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,224 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

