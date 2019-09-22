Legacy Private Trust Lowered Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $496,353 as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Its Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,180 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 35,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 58,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,526 shares to 7,164 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 53,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,215 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush & holds 1.4% or 24,310 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Estabrook Capital owns 100,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Co has 1.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,997 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,079 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 688,707 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 486,952 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas Yale invested in 4,722 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Scott And Selber Inc reported 14,390 shares. invested 1.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baystate Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Daiwa Gp invested in 0.1% or 67,480 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap reported 42,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 42,929 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford stated it has 5.80M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Co accumulated 128,706 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 88,419 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.42 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 265,891 shares. 3.65 million are held by Generation Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 561,914 shares. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 3.75% or 19,532 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 43,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares to 13,476 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).