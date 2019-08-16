Legacy Private Trust Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Marshfield Associates Lowered Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $158.77. About 18.07 million shares traded or 72.70% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89M, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $814.72. About 207,831 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 43,523 shares to 76,936 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 68 shares. 38,608 were reported by Northeast Investment Mgmt. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 3,311 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability holds 28,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.31% or 442,660 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 133,770 shares. Parsons Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 34,975 shares in its portfolio. 8,952 were reported by Accuvest Advsrs. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 167,077 shares. Transamerica Financial holds 0.01% or 7 shares in its portfolio. 95 were reported by Fin Pro Inc. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,622 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 6,819 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 65.70 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.