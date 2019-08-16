Legacy Private Trust Lowered Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Allstate Has Decreased Position by $3.07 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 71,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 122,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 879,779 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 24,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $271.28. About 551,058 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 87,777 shares. Liberty Mngmt reported 28,489 shares stake. Korea Inv Corp reported 152,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Allstate Corp owns 12,792 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited has invested 4.6% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.31% or 5,849 shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 810 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 12,222 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 127,134 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 93,213 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fiduciary Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,308 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 369,831 shares stake. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,889 shares to 4,875 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 342,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 16,729 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc owns 20,266 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Monetary holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,100 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.69% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jnba Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 10,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset has invested 1.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 507,246 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 325,583 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 53,554 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc owns 17,082 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,903 shares to 91,542 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 109,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

