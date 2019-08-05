Legacy Private Trust Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.71. About 1.55M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $202.48. About 861,479 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 84,263 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) reported 79,704 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,797 shares. Whittier Trust reported 56,866 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.31% or 80,551 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.08% stake. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Lc has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,652 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.09% stake.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 14,539 shares to 220,583 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 29.57 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 369,877 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hudock Capital Gru Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32 shares. Moreover, Hartford Management Com has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 42,917 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,384 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,113 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 99,722 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Lc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 110,285 shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 28,504 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc holds 0.11% or 17,645 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 360,000 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Lp stated it has 1.60M shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). South Texas Money accumulated 10,759 shares.

