Legacy Private Trust Lowered Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.48 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Wills Financial Group Boosted Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 2.50 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 967,459 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Lc has invested 1.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 120,322 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 15,004 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 211,886 shares. City Fl holds 1.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 31,482 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carderock Cap Mngmt has 2.33% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Andra Ap reported 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 72,873 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communication stated it has 2,600 shares. Georgia-based Montag A Associate Inc has invested 1.94% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pggm Investments reported 103,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Capital Investment Services Of America reported 3.8% stake.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 637,522 shares to 645,278 shares, valued at $52.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.