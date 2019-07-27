Legacy Private Trust Lifted Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Valuation Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 16,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 109,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 348.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 4,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 833,534 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,619 shares to 23,832 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 370,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,185 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 1.15 million shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.8% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gp invested 0.17% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Muhlenkamp And, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,600 shares. 31,865 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Reilly Advisors owns 523 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 269,083 are owned by Nuveen Asset. Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 33,509 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1.09M shares. Motco reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fosun Interest Limited stated it has 7,985 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv Inc holds 23,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 12,763 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 68,666 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 5,988 shares in its portfolio.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares to 15,180 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Llc holds 0.48% or 99,592 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 24,978 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 507,320 shares. M reported 39,851 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 489,392 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 96,854 shares in its portfolio. Bruce Incorporated holds 4.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 555,332 shares. Private Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 172,612 shares. Bowen Hanes invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Callahan Ltd Liability holds 2.4% or 303,056 shares in its portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Company has 78,674 shares. 10,243 were reported by First United National Bank & Trust. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 502,725 are held by Regentatlantic Ltd Com.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.