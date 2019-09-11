Legacy Private Trust Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $791,574; Market Value Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Position in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 11.53M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.86. About 2.23M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 9,327 shares to 92,445 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 13,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday With China Trade Negotiation Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 50,100 shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $336.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 43,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tobacco giants makes progress on merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.