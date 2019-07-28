Legacy Private Trust Increased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $655,836; Stock Price Rose; Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 50,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 9,848 shares to 31,837 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,320 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

