Legacy Private Trust Holds Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP); Embraer S A (ERJ) Valuation Rose While Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 684,597 shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/04/2018 – EMBRAER: NELSON KRAHENBUHL SALGADO NAMED AS INTERIM FINANCE VP; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER SALE OF LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG VALUED AT $103.6M; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS MISSED 2017 EBIT TARGET DUE TO ADDITIONAL COSTS IN KC-390 PROGRAM DURING TEST FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $363.65. About 552,865 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 24,943 shares to 162,415 shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 9,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Shares for $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.