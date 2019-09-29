Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $638,000; Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) as Shares Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 6,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.44 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 6,380 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,851 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 17,593 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 6,601 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca). Retail Bank owns 574,520 shares. Rothschild Il has 24,050 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability stated it has 68,719 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 5,623 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,454 shares stake. Spark Limited Liability Co has 30,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability holds 112,469 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 13,196 shares to 64,796 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,531 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.



Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 320,875 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,500 shares. Corbyn Invest Mgmt Md holds 3.78% or 138,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1.81M shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 34,251 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 12,526 shares. De Burlo Grp reported 112,300 shares. Wetherby Asset has 9,497 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 88,081 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 23,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.