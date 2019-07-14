Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Stake in Lkq (LKQ) by $563,080 as Market Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Its Stake by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 74.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 20,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,150 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 27,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.85M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: Dirt Cheap, But Cyclical And Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.11% or 113,270 shares. Northern invested in 0.03% or 899,049 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc has 0.36% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 123,404 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 134,588 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 26,256 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 80,000 are owned by Amer Grp Incorporated. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 127,635 were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Lc. Affinity Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23% or 52,511 shares in its portfolio. Allstate accumulated 12,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 318 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 2,012 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 22,354 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV) by 86,298 shares to 87,329 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,562 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 56,355 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 4.16 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 146,629 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,105 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 146,573 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.04% or 152,438 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 32,276 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 83,318 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 12,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverbridge owns 1.31 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 349,069 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 12.93M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).