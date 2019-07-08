Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Regent Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $316,503 as Shares Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 53,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 756,788 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 27,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 92,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 5.55M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares to 73,139 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

