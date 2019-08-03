Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding by $2.35 Million; Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Stock Price Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $364,876

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 104.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 39,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 77,992 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 38,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.61 million shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 13,027 shares to 47,279 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,914 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 655 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Cap World Investors holds 42.51M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Foster Motley invested in 0.04% or 4,746 shares. Mcf Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Zeke Advsr has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 11,567 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York accumulated 34,451 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 24,258 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 42,099 shares stake. Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc holds 10,800 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 0.02% or 5,564 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 929,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 21,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 147,262 shares. Eastern National Bank holds 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 46,244 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 21,646 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 5,900 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 693,692 shares. Thomas White holds 0.2% or 28,683 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mackay Shields Llc owns 30,508 shares. Rampart Investment Management Llc reported 6,228 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 195,799 shares. Century Companies Inc reported 0.16% stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 20,980 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Great Lakes Limited Liability accumulated 1.63 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 388,299 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.