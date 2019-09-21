Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $496,647; Bluefin Trading Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 39,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 35,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 209,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 323,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 330,843 shares. 4.43M are held by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Cordasco Finance Ntwk stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 130,027 were reported by Dubuque Retail Bank And Co. Broderick Brian C reported 52,060 shares. Elm Advsr Lc accumulated 0.4% or 4,430 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 35,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 263,042 shares. Ami Inv Management Inc holds 26,851 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsrs LP has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,353 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com reported 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advsr has 200,318 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy & Associates holds 202,106 shares. Family Management owns 66,219 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 234,700 shares to 483,400 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 27,139 shares to 20,140 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 11,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,919 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 14,317 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.47% or 171,512 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 12,031 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Washington Bancshares invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 16,292 shares. Addison Cap has 46,589 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 21.85 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 50,651 shares stake. 4,621 were reported by Bluefin Trading Limited Com. Creative Planning has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Payden Rygel reported 192,600 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 8.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Randolph holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 150,779 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Com reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc owns 9,768 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.