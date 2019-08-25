Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; American Assets Trust (AAT) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Legacy Private Trust increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 80.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 22,578 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 50,506 shares with $5.61M value, up from 27,928 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 96 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 58 sold and decreased their holdings in American Assets Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 216,329 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H

American Assets Inc holds 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.08 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.33% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 59.76 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating.