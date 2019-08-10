Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $655,836 as Market Value Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) as Share Price Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 132,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 345,648 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 50,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by AVERY PAUL E.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 74,680 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 62,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Cl A.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 27,340 shares to 104,894 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,638 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

