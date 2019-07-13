Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position by $8.82 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Declined, Alpine Associates Management Decreased Position by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 71,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 122,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.02M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,834 shares to 239,555 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 31,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,834 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35M shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $94.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 81,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.