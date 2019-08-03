Legacy Private Trust Has Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Stake By $18.52 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 1176.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 349,488 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 379,188 shares with $20.14M value, up from 29,700 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Legacy Private Trust increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 63.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 5,614 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 14,422 shares with $2.04M value, up from 8,808 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $130.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Legacy Private Trust decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 27,340 shares to 104,894 valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 17,298 shares and now owns 17,622 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $157.14’s average target is 6.72% above currents $147.25 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L., worth $151,022 on Friday, July 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 1.19M shares to 626,800 valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 790,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.