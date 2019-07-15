Legacy Private Trust Has Raised Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $804,249; Qs Investors Boosted Its Inogen (INGN) Holding by $540,170; Market Value Declined

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 9,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 21,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 780,984 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 5,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 87,180 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

