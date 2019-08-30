Legacy Private Trust Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $655,836; Euclidean Technologies Management Position In Steel Dynamics (STLD) Was Has Boosted

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 50,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 2.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 992,649 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,075 shares to 37,873 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 13,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,279 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).