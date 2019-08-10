Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 106.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 1.58M shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 3.06 million shares with $129.18 million value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $69.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank Target Cut 2.8% to A$70/Share by Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video); 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 139 FROM EUR 138; 09/05/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 310 FROM EUR 265; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 04/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board

Legacy Private Trust decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 14,303 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 17,280 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $21.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 521,370 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $311.65 million for 16.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 18,576 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 3,310 shares. Weitz Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.67% or 118,295 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,942 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 6,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.09% or 12,388 shares. Savant Cap Llc reported 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mirae Asset Global reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Haverford has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Putnam Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Legacy Private Trust increased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 20,110 shares to 47,150 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 49,736 shares and now owns 692,273 shares. 1Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated the shares of SWK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1.43% or 105,554 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 7,215 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 225 shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 2,666 shares. 212 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rmb Management Limited Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 358,261 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru Company has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The California-based Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.54% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 343,200 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 77,727 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 12.61 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability Com reported 205,000 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 9,900 shares. 17.57 million are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 1.11M shares to 8.63M valued at $519.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rbb Bancorp stake by 24,570 shares and now owns 71,379 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.