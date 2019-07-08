Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Value Rose; First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 97.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 6,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.77. About 1.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $156.71. About 1.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, GOOG, BA – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Stock Jumps 5.4% on Volvo Self-Driving Truck Partnership – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, Amgen, NVIDIA, Bristol-Myers and Restaurant Brands – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reported 4,208 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 2,289 shares. 1,199 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 160,450 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 9,697 shares stake. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 3,014 shares. Country National Bank & Trust holds 135,311 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 2,391 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 10,934 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 63,000 shares. Gladius Management Lp holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 31,094 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,584 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 174,592 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 26 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 42,075 shares to 42,657 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 26,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 9,697 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.73% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kcm Lc owns 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,140 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 18,077 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Delaware reported 2,407 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 43,732 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,100 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated accumulated 1,782 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,920 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Brings CUDA to Arm, Enabling New Path to Exascale Supercomputing – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD Reportedly Slashes Prices On Graphics Card Ahead Of Launch – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom, Nvidia: Preview For Micron Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 9,929 shares to 31,703 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).