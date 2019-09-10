Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $1.48 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Raised Its Position in Visa (V) by $6.64 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.92. About 8.37 million shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 1.92 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fundsmith Llp invested 5.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 18,400 shares. 95,707 were accumulated by Howard Management. C Group Holdg A S reported 7.60M shares stake. Scotia stated it has 562,162 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.32M shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,684 shares. 187,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Thompson Inv Mgmt stated it has 27,430 shares. 755 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Dana Investment Advisors holds 246,637 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 19,789 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares to 15,937 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 164,844 shares to 171,056 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33 million for 27.91 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.