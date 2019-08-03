Legacy Private Trust Has Lifted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $651,200; As Wd (WDFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Position by $393,263

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 74,566 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,459 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 43,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,140 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 5,024 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stanley invested in 0.31% or 15,844 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 53,358 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Communication Llp owns 6,387 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 28,427 shares. 100 were accumulated by Barnett. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 63,274 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 25,379 shares. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3.33M are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 13.03 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 26,770 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 210,440 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares to 3,589 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 9,169 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,000 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 125 shares. 43,143 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gam Hldg Ag owns 4,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 4,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Df Dent And reported 16,494 shares stake. Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Profund Ltd Co holds 1,225 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 5,200 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0% or 32 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.