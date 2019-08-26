Legacy Private Trust Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; ELINX (ELNX) SI Increased By 300%

Legacy Private Trust increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 10.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 5,332 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 56,179 shares with $6.92 million value, up from 50,847 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65M shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM

ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX) had an increase of 300% in short interest. ELNX’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2 days are for ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX)’s short sellers to cover ELNX’s short positions. It closed at $0.054 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust decreased Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 17,298 shares to 17,622 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 76,265 shares and now owns 68,646 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Portland Global Advsrs Lc reported 3,123 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 42,394 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Co reported 30,185 shares stake. Conning Inc owns 48,961 shares. Kings Point reported 51,780 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 421,445 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 9.58 million shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corp Pa has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harris Associate Lp invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Family Firm has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,045 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited owns 15,253 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,156 shares. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx stated it has 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L had bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

