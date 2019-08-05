Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Position by $1.34 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 28,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 82,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 111,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 6.01M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 33.96M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 36,565 shares to 55,199 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 169,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 9,780 shares to 78,998 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,300 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys (NYSE:NNN).