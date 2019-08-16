Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; P&F Industries (PFIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced their positions in P&F Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 109,683 shares, down from 494,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Legacy Private Trust increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 17.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 13,903 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 91,542 shares with $4.94 million value, up from 77,639 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $197.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.27 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 34.27 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,070 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4,100 shares.

Legacy Private Trust decreased First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) stake by 9,848 shares to 31,837 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 370,518 shares and now owns 324,185 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0.13% or 669,556 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company has 67,721 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 235,000 shares. Financial Consulate has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,652 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.91% or 8.19 million shares. Advisor accumulated 133,376 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Pnc Finance Inc holds 0.76% or 14.12 million shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). King Wealth holds 4,834 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Management has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,453 were reported by Jones Companies Lllp.

