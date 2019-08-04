Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $946,107; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Cleararc Capital Trimmed by $333,264 Its Position

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares accumulated 0.2% or 20,051 shares. Davenport Ltd owns 179,319 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 6,326 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd invested 0.99% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). James Investment Research has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,117 shares. 51,990 were reported by Indiana Inv. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 28,476 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested in 0.25% or 33,211 shares. Portland Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Miller Investment Management LP owns 9,846 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 1.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 37,044 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated reported 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,269 shares to 22,753 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 25,581 shares to 224,249 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 52.30 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 54,000 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 885,930 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4,836 shares. Salem Management invested in 4.36% or 292,091 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2.29 million shares. Sfmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinebridge LP reported 1.6% stake. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 1.14M shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 4.86 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Causeway Capital Mgmt Lc has 4.08M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,661 shares.