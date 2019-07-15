Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $304,940 as Stock Price Rose; Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holding by $2.53 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,914 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 4,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 662,826 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 3.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,524 shares to 70,706 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 141,100 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,075 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 7,127 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,555 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has invested 1.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,305 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 3.64% or 123,863 shares. First State Bank Tru Company Of Newtown holds 31,027 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 59,286 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Mngmt. Chesley Taft Lc reported 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 127,521 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability owns 47,854 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 504,296 shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares to 115,200 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).